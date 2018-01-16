Authorities: Man fatally shot by off-duty officer ID'd

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who police say was fatally shot by an off-duty, veteran officer working security at a bowling alley in Cleveland.
The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner's Office says the man killed was 21-year-old Thomas Yatsko, whose hometown wasn't available.
Police investigating the shooting Saturday night say a fight broke out in the bowling alley's bar area, and Sgt. Dean Graziolli escorted several men outside. Police say Yatsko returned and assaulted Graziolli, who fired and hit him.
Cleveland Fraternal Order of Police President Brian Betley says Graziolli was bruised and cut and needed stitches.
Cleveland.com reports Graziolli is a 26-year police veteran who in 2014 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor falsification charges and was fined for misrepresenting working time on his pay records.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
