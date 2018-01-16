LEGOLAND is coming to Ohio - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

LEGOLAND is coming to Ohio

By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
COLUMBUS, OH (FOX19) -

LEGOLAND is coming to Ohio.

It's expected to open this fall in Columbus at Easton Town center.

There will be two interactive rides, build and play zones, master classes from the LEGO master model builders, a 4-D movie theater and special party rooms for birthdays and other celebrations. It's designed for families with kids between three and 10.

