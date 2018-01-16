Bengals fans pay it forward, donate to Jags charity

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) chat on the field after a game on Aug. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Cincinnati Bengals fans are paying it forward.

A few weeks ago Buffalo Bills fans expressed their gratitude to the Bengals for helping them make the playoffs by donating to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation. Bills fans also donated a mouthwatering load of buffalo wings to students at The Children’s Home of Cincinnati.

Fans of playoff-bound Bills have now donated $250K to Andy Dalton's foundation

Now Bengals fans are doing the same, but with a different team.

According to WTLV in Jacksonville, more than 100 Cincinnati Bengals fans have donated to the Blake Bortles Foundation.

This effort comes as a 'thank you' to the Jaguars for beating the Bengals rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

Bengals fans have donated nearly $5,000 so far since the Jags took out Big Ben and company, 45 to 42.

When asked about it, quarterback Black Bortles had this to say:

“Fans are at the core of the football experience and it’s truly exciting and rewarding when they band together, regardless of the team they cheer for, to make a positive impact in the lives of others. I greatly appreciate the support displayed by Bengals fans and they should know their support will make a difference”

Cincinnati sports radio host Mo Egger encouraged Bengals fans to donate through his blog and Twitter page, as well as his show on Monday.

Bengals fans have come up big. Keep 'em coming! https://t.co/GjlPLZKqNt — Mo Egger (@MoEgger1530) January 15, 2018

According to their website, The Blake Bortles Foundation supports children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and first responders in both Jacksonville and Oviedo.

