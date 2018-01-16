CVG offers lowest airfare in region, says U.S. Dept. of Transportation

In the third quarter of 2017, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was again the lowest fare airport in the region, according to an airfare report from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Among the top 100 U.S. domestic airports, CVG ranked No. 83, the best ranking achieved by CVG since the report was first published in 1995.

Overall, airfares at CVG have dropped 46 percent in the past five years.

Below is a summary of the report as it relates to CVG:

CVG average fare ranked No. 83, compared to No. 44 in 3Q 2016, an improvement of 39 positions

CVG average fare of $301 decreased 19 percent compared to $371 in 3Q 2016. National average fares decreased only 4 percent.



Regional comparisons:

CVG ranked No. 83 with an average fare of $301

Indianapolis (IND) ranked No. 61 with average fare of $335

Columbus (CMH) ranked No. 45 with an average fare of $353

Louisville (SDF) ranked No. 21 with an average fare of $395

Dayton (DAY) ranked No. 20 with an average fare of $400

Lexington (LEX) ranked No. 10 with an average fare of $419

In 2017, and so far in 2018, CVG launched 11 new routes (Providence/Boston, Raleigh/Durham, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, New York City, Miami, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver, Chicago, Baltimore/Washington), and announced an additional eight domestic routes (Charleston, Sarasota, Phoenix,, San Jose, Austin, San Antonio, Jacksonville, Raleigh/Durham), and new international service with WOW Air, all that will start in spring 2018.

