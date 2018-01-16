Princeton's Darius Bazley named McDonald's All-American

Princeton High School senior Darius Bazley has been selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.

Bazley, a Syracuse University commit, is the first player from the greater Cincinnati area to play in the game since Franklin High School’s Luke Kennard in 2015.

Bazley is the top-rated player in Ohio and is one of 24 players selected to play in the game. He’s averaging nearly 19 points per game and more than 11 rebounds for the Vikings -- who are ranked Top 10 in the state.

The McDonald’s All-American game will be played March 28 in Atlanta.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.