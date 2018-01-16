Is Jack White headlining Bunbury? Lineup buzz for Cincinnati festival begins

Who will be the Bunbury Music Festival headliner in 2018?

No one knows yet. If you went to the festival's website recently, it probably told you to check back later.

But that hasn't stopped the rest of the Internet from trying to figure out what this year's lineup might look like, and Jack White's name has popped up recently on the r/Cincinnati and r/BunburyFestival subreddits. Bunbury will be held this summer -- June 1 through June 3 -- at Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove in Cincinnati.

Reddit user PaintedHighway pointed out Tuesday that White's new tour places him in Columbus on June 4. The tour dates also say that White is playing the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York the same weekend as Bunbury, but PaintedHighway seems to think that is a good indicator of what's to come:

Bunbury often shares a headliner with GovBall in NYC which is the same weekend, and he's playing the promoter's venue in Columbus the night after the festival. Looks like a lock.

Meanwhile, the Bunbury Twitter account began posting its "Hive Hints" this week, spurring talk of Reel Big Fish and Twenty-One Pilots possibly joining the lineup.

While music fans in the Tri-State wait for official confirmation, below are the Hive Hints that have been posted so far:

