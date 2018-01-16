Officials: Small earthquake felt in Missouri, Tennessee

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.6 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in southeastern Missouri.
The survey says the earthquake struck Tuesday more than 2 miles (4 kilometers) southwest of Caruthersville, Missouri.
No damage has been reported, but the survey reports the quake also was felt in parts of West Tennessee, northeast Arkansas and western Kentucky.
Caruthersville is in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, where a series of large earthquakes took place from December 1811 to February 1812.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
