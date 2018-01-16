Businessman given deportation stay taken into custody

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio businessman who has lived in the United States for 38 years and had been granted a temporary stay of his deportation to his native Jordan has been taken into custody by federal immigration officials.

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan says in a statement that Youngstown businessman Amer Othman was taken into custody Tuesday at his Immigration and Customs Enforcement check-in. The Democratic congressman also attended the check-in in suburban Cleveland and called ICE's action "a shameful failure of justice."

Othman was to be deported Jan. 7, but received a temporary stay.

ICE's statement says courts have uniformly held Othman doesn't have a legal basis to remain in this country, and he will "remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States."

A message was left for Othman's attorney.

