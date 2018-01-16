GOP lawmaker advances effort to oust O'Neill from high court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A legislative effort to remove Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill from the bench over his decision to run for governor has reached the next stage.
Rep. Niraj Antani, a Miamisburg Republican, filed paperwork to initiate the process in November. The waiting period elapsed Tuesday and his resolution was formally introduced.
Antani said O'Neill, a Democrat, has committed a "clear violation" of the judicial code of conduct by politicking while serving on the court. His measure demands that O'Neill appear before the Legislature to explain why he shouldn't be removed.
O'Neill said Tuesday that he's still on track to resign Jan. 26. He suggested lawmakers have targeted him because he favors marijuana legalization.
He tells The Associated Press he looks forward to delivering lawmakers "a Douglas MacArthur-level farewell address."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Attorneys for Shayna Hubers want to block a jury from hearing her statements to police the night she killed Ryan Poston – statements a prosecutor said were part of the "Shayna Hubers Show."Full Story >
Attorneys for Shayna Hubers want to block a jury from hearing her statements to police the night she killed Ryan Poston – statements a prosecutor said were part of the "Shayna Hubers Show."Full Story >
The Cincinnati Homicide Unit is on the scene of a death investigation in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Homicide Unit is on the scene of a death investigation in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
Bengals long snapper Clark Harris has been named to the Pro Bowl.Full Story >
Bengals long snapper Clark Harris has been named to the Pro Bowl.Full Story >
A strip club manager pleaded guilty to numerous drugs charges and illegally operating a sexually oriented business on Tuesday.Full Story >
A strip club manager pleaded guilty to numerous drugs charges and illegally operating a sexually oriented business on Tuesday.Full Story >
Princeton High School senior Darius Bazley has been selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.?Full Story >
Princeton High School senior Darius Bazley has been selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.?Full Story >