Bengals long snapper named to Pro Bowl

Bengals long snapper Clark Harris has been named to the Pro Bowl.

It’s the first selection of Harris’ nine-year NFL career. He is the first Bengals long snapper to earn a Pro Bowl nod.

Harris was chosen by Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin’s staff will coach in the NFL’s annual Pro Bowl.

Harris joins Geno Atkins and A.J. Green as the Bengals’ selections for the Pro Bowl. Green will not play due to injury.

The game will be played Jan. 28 in Orlando.

