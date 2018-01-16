Death investigation underway in Mt. Auburn

The Cincinnati Homicide Unit is on the scene of a death investigation in Mt. Auburn.

Police have taped off a home on Rice Street.

They have not released any further details.

There is a death investigation going on right now at a home on Rice St. in Cincinnati. Homicide is on scene. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/OfLGZqCD3b — Mike Buckingham (@FOX19Buck) January 16, 2018

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.