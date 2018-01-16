'Tis the season (for potholes)

Nearly every driver on the road is dodging potholes this time a year. Hardly any area is exempt.

FOX19 NOW asked our viewers to chime in on Facebook (you can find the post below).

"Way up and down Columbia in Reading,” read one post.

Others said, “275 toward Milford Parkway, the lanes are torn up,” and “Beechmont Hill is like a lunar landscape."

Western Northern Boulevard in Cheviot was also a target.

“You hit those and you know it, you know?” said resident Terry Mitchell. “I don’t know what they’re going to do about it or when they’re going to do anything about it, but it needs to be done."

Cheviot Public Works Supervisor Brent Craig says there have been hundreds of Western Northern Boulevard complaints.

Western Northern Boulevard is slated for a complete resurfacing from North Bend Road to Harrison Avenue, according to Mitchell. Work is expected to begin as soon as the weather breaks and officials said it should be completed by December.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.