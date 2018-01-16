Vodka byproduct used as a de-icer to treat winter roads

Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Full Story >
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Full Story >
Some people saw and caught on video a bright flash of light.Full Story >
Some people saw and caught on video a bright flash of light.Full Story >
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.Full Story >
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.Full Story >
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.Full Story >
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.Full Story >
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...Full Story >
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...Full Story >