Vodka byproduct used as a de-icer to treat winter roads

Springfield Township is treating their roads with a vodka byproduct called "Ice B’Gone Magic."

Township Director of Infrastructure and Development Michael Gould said the Public Works Department has been experimenting with the vodka based solution for the last two year, but this winter season all of their trucks will use the new product.

“It’s a byproduct of vodka. Many people consider it like a vodka mix and then we found out that it is the one product that has been approved by the EPA, as far as their safe environment program,” Gould said.

The Public Works Department mixes their salt brine with :Ice B’Gone Magic" 80/20, and although the vodka byproduct is more expensive than traditional rock salt, it has saved the township money in other areas.

“The brine and the Magic, the solution, actually coats the salt,” Gould said. “…it allows [plow] drivers to cut down on the amount of salt that they’re putting down.”

It also cuts down on the drive time for plows on the road, saving both on man-hours and fuel costs.

“This particular mixture, the salt brine and the "Ice B’Gone Magic", has a residual effect on the pavement,” Gould said. “…once it’s applied to the salt and then the salt is put down on the road, it actually bonds to the pavement.”

Gould said if there is any downside to the product it’s the unique odor it lets off.

“Some people like it, some people dislike it... but that’s the worst of it," he said.

Springfield Township Public Works Department is responsible for 92 miles of road and has a total of 13 salt trucks to battle winter weather on the roads.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.