UC stifles UCF for ninth straight win

Gary Clark tallied 17 points and 14 rebounds and UC held UCF to its lowest point total of the season as the Bearcats stayed perfect in conference play with a 49-38 win.



The Bearcats struggled offensively in the first half, but worked through Gary Clark to unlock Central Florida’s strong defense and pull away in the second half.



UC limited UCF to only 30% shooting and have limited their first five conference opponents to a combined 34% shooting.



The Bearcats have won nine straight games and will next play against ECU this weekend at BB&T Arena.

