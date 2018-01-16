Possible meteor shakes SE Michigan, flash reported in Great Lakes states

Possible meteor shakes SE Michigan, flash reported in Great Lake - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

The sky in southeastern Michigan was ablaze with what is suspected to be a meteor. (Source: Chelsea Means/CNN) The sky in southeastern Michigan was ablaze with what is suspected to be a meteor. (Source: Chelsea Means/CNN)

(RNN) - People in southern Michigan reported a bright light in the night sky, with some reports of shaking buildings.

The fireball was seen in the skies, making a loud sound at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the metro Detroit area, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the boom from the likely meteor registered a 2.0 in magnitude about 7 kilometers from Saint Clair Shores, MI.

The phenomenon was also seen across several states from Wisconsin to Ohio and up into southwestern Ontario, Canada, WOOD reported.

Images of the object were captured above Windsor, Ontario.

The National Weather Service office in Detroit confirmed Tuesday night that the flash was likely a meteor.

"We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor," the NWS said.

NASA said a satellite that monitors lightning might have detected the fireball from the likely meteor.

The response to the possible meteor overwhelmed the site of the American Meteor Society.

Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Managment asked the public in a Facebook post to quit calling 911 about what was likely a fireball from a meteor.

People took to social media to share what they saw.

People also took the opportunity to poke a bit of humor at the astronomical event.

