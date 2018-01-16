Possible meteor shakes SE Michigan, flash seen across several st - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Possible meteor shakes SE Michigan, flash seen across several states

(RNN) - People in southern Michigan reported a bright light in the night sky, with some reports of shaking buildings.

The fireball was seen in the skies, making a loud sound at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the metro Detroit area, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Managment asked the public in Facebook post to quit calling 911 about what was likely a fireball from a meteor.

The phenomenon was also seen across several states from Wisconsin to Ohio and up into southwestern Ontario, Canada, WOOD reported.

The National Weather Service office in Detroit confirmed Tuesday night that the flash was likely a meteor.

"We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor," the NWS said.

NASA said a satellite that monitors lightning might have detected the fireball from the possible meteor.

The response to the possible meteor overwhelmed the site of the American Meteor Society.

People took to social media to share what they saw.

People also took the opportunity to poke a bit of humor at the astronomical event.

