Possible meteor shakes SE Michigan, flash seen across several states

Some people saw a suspected meteor Tuesday night in metro Detroit. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - People in southern Michigan reported a bright light in the night sky, with some reports of shaking buildings.

The fireball was seen in the skies, making a loud sound at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the metro Detroit area, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Managment asked the public in Facebook post to quit calling 911 about what was likely a fireball from a meteor.

The phenomenon was also seen across several states from Wisconsin to Ohio and up into southwestern Ontario, Canada, WOOD reported.

The National Weather Service office in Detroit confirmed Tuesday night that the flash was likely a meteor.

"We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor," the NWS said.

After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor. We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018

NASA said a satellite that monitors lightning might have detected the fireball from the possible meteor.

The response to the possible meteor overwhelmed the site of the American Meteor Society.

People took to social media to share what they saw.

Meteor flash over Ann Arbor pic.twitter.com/8lzQDtsXaw — David Fry (@frydave) January 17, 2018

A bright #fireball lit up the sky in southeastern Michigan earlier this evening. Some people heard a 'boom' as the meteor burned up in the Earth's atmosphere (Video/@clipper377) pic.twitter.com/p4UG0Bz9Ix — AccuWeatherAstronomy (@AccuAstronomy) January 17, 2018

Viewer sent this video of what’s being described as #meteor re-entry. A large flash and boom has been felt and seen from Michigan to Chicago. Latest tonight on @FOX2News 10&11 pic.twitter.com/6rXxGjQZlS — Taryn Asher Fox 2 (@TarynAsherFox2) January 17, 2018

People also took the opportunity to poke a bit of humor at the astronomical event.

