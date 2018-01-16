Possible meteor shakes SE Michigan, flash seen across several states

Some people saw and caught on video a bright flash of light.Full Story >
Some people saw and caught on video a bright flash of light.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Homicide Unit is on the scene of a death investigation in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Homicide Unit is on the scene of a death investigation in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
Police are investigating after residents reported having objects thrown at there homes in Dayton, Kentucky.Full Story >
Police are investigating after residents reported having objects thrown at there homes in Dayton, Kentucky.Full Story >
The 10-year-old boy who was held hostage in a weekend standoff said he was only “a little bit scared” during his 30-hours as a kidnapping victim.Full Story >
The 10-year-old boy who was held hostage in a weekend standoff said he was only “a little bit scared” during his 30-hours as a kidnapping victim.Full Story >
Springfield Township is treating their roads with a vodka byproduct called "Ice B’Gone Magic."Full Story >
Springfield Township is treating their roads with a vodka byproduct called "Ice B’Gone Magic."Full Story >