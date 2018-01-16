Police investigating after objects thrown at homes in NKY

Police are investigating after residents reported having objects thrown at there homes in Dayton, Kentucky.

One woman said it scared her half to death and she wants the people behind the nuisance caught.

"I heard this huge bang. It sounded like a mortar going off in my front yard," Gena Brooks-Patton said.

She said her home was attacked.

"I wiped it off some, but you can still see the paint from the pot, and I couldn't see to get all the pieces up. There are still pieces lying around," Brooks-Patton said.

Someone slammed a pot against her door.

"I just can't imagine someone doing that and terrifying people like that," Brooks-Patton said.

She posted what happened to her on Facebook and soon learned she was not alone. One person responded, "Had rocks thrown thru the upstairs tenant windows. The rocks actually landed on the floors. Two in the kitchen and one in living room. Scared us all to death. Then they took a big piece of tree bark and hit my bathroom window."

It's not clear who the vandals are throwing rocks and pots at people's homes, but Brooks-Patton has a message for them.

"If someone is out there terrorizing our community this place is close knit and we do look out for each other. It needs to stop because it's terrifying when it happens," she said.

A police report has been filed and they are currently investigating.

