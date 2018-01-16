Snow, ice and record cold grip the South; at least 10 dead

From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.Full Story >
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.Full Story >
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.Full Story >
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.Full Story >
Some 55 million people across 25 states were under some sort of winter weather advisory, watch or warning on Wednesday.Full Story >
Some 55 million people across 25 states were under some sort of winter weather advisory, watch or warning on Wednesday.Full Story >
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.Full Story >
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.Full Story >
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.Full Story >
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.Full Story >
Former NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he hit a tree while driving in North Carolina. He had just helped someone who slid off the road.Full Story >
Former NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he hit a tree while driving in North Carolina. He had just helped someone who slid off the road.Full Story >
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.Full Story >
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.Full Story >
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.Full Story >
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.Full Story >
A volunteer firefighter died after responding to a crash Wednesday morning, according to Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office Butch Browning, The incident happened around 11 a.m. on U.S. 61 near St. Francisville.Full Story >
A volunteer firefighter died after responding to a crash Wednesday morning, according to Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office Butch Browning, The incident happened around 11 a.m. on U.S. 61 near St. Francisville.Full Story >
Former NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he hit a tree while driving in North Carolina. He had just helped someone who slid off the road.Full Story >
Former NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he hit a tree while driving in North Carolina. He had just helped someone who slid off the road.Full Story >
An 84-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night in a house with no working heat.Full Story >
An 84-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night in a house with no working heat.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways. The British designer discussed equality at her star-studded concert event and fashion presentation in Los Angeles.Full Story >
Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways. The British designer discussed equality at her star-studded concert event and fashion presentation in Los Angeles.Full Story >
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistFull Story >
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistFull Story >
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistFull Story >
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistFull Story >
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'Full Story >
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'Full Story >
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as wellFull Story >
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as wellFull Story >
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'Full Story >
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'Full Story >
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.Full Story >
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.Full Story >
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'Full Story >
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'Full Story >
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeFull Story >
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeFull Story >
Ava DuVernay, 'black-ish,' 'Power' among winners at NAACP Image AwardsFull Story >
Ava DuVernay, 'black-ish,' 'Power' among winners at NAACP Image AwardsFull Story >