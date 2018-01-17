Funeral services set for former Ohio congressman, mayor

CINCINNATI (AP) - Funeral services are set for a former Democratic Ohio congressman and Cincinnati mayor who died last week at the age of 92.
A visitation for Thomas Luken is scheduled for Wednesday morning at St. Xavier Church in downtown Cincinnati. It will be followed by a Memorial Mass at 12:30 p.m.
Luken mentored many young politicians, including former Cincinnati mayor and current TV talk show host Jerry Springer and current Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.
Luken's time as a U.S. House member for 15 years in the 1970s and 80s was bookended by stints on the City Council. He also served as a federal prosecutor.
