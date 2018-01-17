State wildlife division to introduce new K-9 program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say Ohio's Division of Wildlife is joining more than 20 states in adopting a wildlife K-9 program.
One wildlife officer from each of Ohio's five wildlife districts will become handlers of K-9s in the program. The dogs are trained to detect hidden wild game and other non-game scents like ginseng and gun powder. They will also have the ability to track people and can be used to find lost hunters and people hunting without permission.
Three K-9s and their wildlife officer handlers will begin a 10-week training academy starting next week. The program will be in line with the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy standards for law enforcement K-9s in Ohio.
Wildlife officials say the K-9s also will be socialized to participate in conservation programs and youth events.
