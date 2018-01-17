13 siblings held captive were likely coerced to remain quiet

A mailman doing his regular route helped to save the day when he noticed a fire in a home while delivering mail in Norwood on the 5100 block of Rolston Ave.Full Story >
We're in the deep freeze Wednesday as the morning low temperature bottoms out at -1 with subzero wind chills.Full Story >
A Middletown native is desperately searching for her long-lost brothers that she has not seen in more than a decade.Full Story >
The white Mason Middle School teacher accused of telling a black student he would be lynched if he didn't get back on task is under administrative leave.Full Story >
Shortly after Mason City Schools dealing with a teacher telling a student he would be lynched if he didn't get back on task comes a new dilemma. School officials said at least three students received an alleged racist Snapchat message. It reads in part, "Well I hate black kids. Why does you [student name and student name] have to be in mason. Y'all are such a bad influence to the white kids." Dejuana Blackshear said her son is one of the students who received the...Full Story >
Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways. The British designer discussed equality at her star-studded concert event and fashion presentation in Los Angeles.Full Story >
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistFull Story >
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'Full Story >
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as wellFull Story >
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.Full Story >
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'Full Story >
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeFull Story >
Ava DuVernay, 'black-ish,' 'Power' among winners at NAACP Image AwardsFull Story >
