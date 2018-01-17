No fire inspection records where 13 children held captive

A budget proposal from Kentucky's Republican governor would slash transportation spending for school districts across the state.Full Story >
The push to lift Indiana's decades-old ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales has cleared another legislative hurdle.
An Indiana Senate committee overwhelmingly voted down legislation that would have allowed grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations to sell cold beer.
Norwood police responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.
A central Indiana health network says it has paid ransom worth about $55,000 to hackers to regain access to hospital computer systems.
Two burglary suspects were arrested in Middletown after a group of city employees noticed two suspects entering a window to get into a downtown building where K9 training was taking place nearby.
Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways. The British designer discussed equality at her star-studded concert event and fashion presentation in Los Angeles.
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe
Ava DuVernay, 'black-ish,' 'Power' among winners at NAACP Image Awards
