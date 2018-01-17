Organization plans to count homeless in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Coalition for the Homeless says it needs volunteers to help conduct a count of people sleeping outdoors in Louisville.
A statement from the organization says it relies heavily on volunteers to help conduct the annual street count. This year's count is planned for Jan. 25. Officials say the goal is to verify the number of homeless people in the city and help guide how resources are allocated to help them.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up at www.louhomeless.org. A mandatory training session will be held on Jan. 24.
Coalition for the Homeless Director Natalie Harris says more volunteers can cover a greater area and get a more accurate count.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
