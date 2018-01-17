AG: Unit to focus on investigating sexual assault cold cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's attorney general has created a new unit in his office that will focus on investigating and prosecuting sexual assault cold cases.

Andy Beshear says the new unit is funded by a $3 million federal Justice Department grant. The attorney general says the unit will include a victim advocate, investigator and prosecutor.

He says the funding will also cover the cost to test any remaining untested sexual assault forensic exam kits.

Beshear says the grant will pay for the testing of up to 1,500 additional exam kits. He says that means every kit in Kentucky will be tested.

Beshear says the cold case unit in his office includes professionals with decades of experience in law enforcement, prosecution and victim advocacy.

