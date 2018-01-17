EB I-275 reopens after crash in Anderson Twp

Eastbound Interstate 275 is open again after a crash closed it early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

At least one injury was reported in the two-vehicle collision just before 4 a.m., she said.

Traffic was halted for more than an hour while first responders arrived and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office investigated.

The highway reopened just before 5:30 a.m.

