Fire that destroyed part of historic mansion ruled arson

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (AP) - Investigators say a fire that tore through and destroyed part of a historic Ohio mansion was arson.
Fairlawn firefighters were called to the scene of the fire Saturday night to find part of the Cornus Hill Firestone Mansion engulfed in flames. The department spent nearly 12 hours fighting the blaze, with a portion of the roof and floor collapsing in the fire.
Fairlawn Fire Chief Russell Hose said Tuesday that investigators were able to rule out all possible accidental causes, in spite of damage to the vacant mansion.
The 10,864-sq. foot mansion, built in 1935, once belonged to the son of Firestone Tire Company founder Harvey Firestone.
The Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Butler County judge ordered Donald Gazaway, 31, to stay away from the Liberty Township apartment where the standoff unfolded and set his bail at $1 million.Full Story >
A Butler County judge ordered Donald Gazaway, 31, to stay away from the Liberty Township apartment where the standoff unfolded and set his bail at $1 million.Full Story >
Eastbound Interstate 275 is shut down due to a crash early Wednesday.Full Story >
Eastbound Interstate 275 is shut down due to a crash early Wednesday.Full Story >
The 10-year-old boy who was held hostage in a weekend standoff said he was only “a little bit scared” during his 30-hours as a kidnapping victim.Full Story >
The 10-year-old boy who was held hostage in a weekend standoff said he was only “a little bit scared” during his 30-hours as a kidnapping victim.Full Story >
We're in the deep freeze Wednesday as the morning low temperature bottoms out at -1 with subzero wind chills.Full Story >
We're in the deep freeze Wednesday as the morning low temperature bottoms out at -1 with subzero wind chills.Full Story >
Thieves have been targeting unlocked cars in places all over the Tri-State for quite some time. Police in Lebanon now believe the criminals are going the extra mile by using tools to crack open doors and smash windows.Full Story >
Thieves have been targeting unlocked cars in places all over the Tri-State for quite some time. Police in Lebanon now believe the criminals are going the extra mile by using tools to crack open doors and smash windows.Full Story >