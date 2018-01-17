Flurries, crashes slow morning commute

Snow flurries and a few crashes are slowing the morning commute Wednesday.

Flurries in particularly delayed motorists on southbound Interstate in the northern Cincinnati suburbs.

Drivers say they were down to a crawl from Middletown in Butler County until just past I-275 in Hamilton County.

A crash on northbound I-75 is blocking the left lane, causing delays as drivers merge to the right.

Crashes cleared earlier this morning in these areas:

EB I-275 was shut down at Five Mile Road

SB I-71 was partially closed at Kenwood Road

