Flurries, crashes slow morning commute

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY, OH (FOX19) -

Snow flurries and a few crashes are slowing the morning commute Wednesday. 

Flurries in particularly delayed motorists on southbound Interstate in the northern Cincinnati suburbs.

Drivers say they were down to a crawl from Middletown in Butler County until just past I-275 in Hamilton County.

A crash on northbound I-75 is blocking the left lane, causing delays as drivers merge to the right.

Crashes cleared earlier this morning in these areas:

  • EB I-275 was shut down at Five Mile Road 
  • SB I-71 was partially closed at Kenwood Road

