Woman charged after leaving child in car that was taken

CINCINNATI (AP) - A 67-year-old grandmother has been charged with child endangering after she left a child in a running car that a man then drove off with.
Janie Smith of Cincinnati has pleaded not guilty. No attorney was listed for her, but she has another court hearing Feb. 6.
WXIX-TV reports she went into a convenience store Jan. 2, leaving a 7-year-old boy in the back seat with the engine running with frigid temperatures outside. A man took the car, then dropped the unharmed child off about two miles away.
Police later arrested the man on charges of kidnapping and robbery.
Cincinnati police say there have been numerous car thefts this winter after people left them unattended with engine running in the cold weather.
