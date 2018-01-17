Ohio police kill dog while responding to stove fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police in Toledo say an officer shot and killed a dog they say attacked him as he responded to a stove fire.
Police Sgt. Kevan Toney says the dog charged the officer after he went into the home Tuesday afternoon to make sure everyone was out. The dog bit the officer's leg and latched onto his arm. Toney says an officer has to make a decision quickly when a dog "is attached to your arm."
He says the officer suffered lacerations, but is expected to return to duty.
The dog's owner tells WTOL-TV the American Pit Bull Terrier, "Duke," was his emotional support animal and shouldn't have been killed.
Police say the case will be reviewed, and that the family could be charged because the dog wasn't restrained.
