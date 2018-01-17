The Latest: US hopes joint Olympic team helps NKorea change

A budget proposal from Kentucky's Republican governor would slash transportation spending for school districts across the state.Full Story >
The push to lift Indiana's decades-old ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales has cleared another legislative hurdle.
An Indiana Senate committee overwhelmingly voted down legislation that would have allowed grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations to sell cold beer.
Norwood police responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.
A central Indiana health network says it has paid ransom worth about $55,000 to hackers to regain access to hospital computer systems.
Two burglary suspects were arrested in Middletown after a group of city employees noticed two suspects entering a window to get into a downtown building where K9 training was taking place nearby.
One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".
USA Gymnastics won't fine McKayla Maroney for breaking a non-disclosure agreement if she speaks at at the sentencing of former team doctor Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty in November to seven counts of criminal sexual assault.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
The North issued a veiled threat on Sunday, indicating it could cancel its plans to send an Olympic delegation to protest what it called South Korea's "sordid acts of chilling" the prospect for inter-Korean reconciliation.
If realized, it would be the Koreas' first unified Olympic team.
