WATCH: See video of rare phenomenon power plant snow

Call it power plant plant snow.

If you were in Northern Kentucky Wednesday morning, you may have noticed light snow creating a dusting in parts of northern Boone County along KY 18.

What looks like lake effect snowfall is described by meteorologists as a relatively rare atmospheric phenomenon created by unique conditions of both temperature and humidity.

Warm steam from a power plant near the Kentucky-Indiana border is moving into very cold air that is 10 degrees or less, causing what appears to be lake effect snow.

In Frank's video, you can see the effect coming from the Miami Fort Power Plant in Hamilton County.

