WATCH: See video of rare phenomenon power plant snow - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

WATCH: See video of rare phenomenon power plant snow

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Frank Marzullo, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste
BOONE CO., KY (FOX19) -

Call it power plant plant snow.

If you were in Northern Kentucky Wednesday morning, you may have noticed light snow creating a dusting in parts of northern Boone County along KY 18.

What looks like lake effect snowfall is described by meteorologists as a relatively rare atmospheric phenomenon created by unique conditions of both temperature and humidity.

Warm steam from a power plant near the Kentucky-Indiana border is moving into very cold air that is 10 degrees or less, causing what appears to be lake effect snow.

In Frank's video, you can see the effect coming from the Miami Fort Power Plant in Hamilton County.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly