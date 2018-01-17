Kentucky 'adoption czar' leaves post midway through 1st year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's "adoption czar" has left Gov. Matt Bevin's administration seven months into his appointment, without explanation.
The Courier-Journal reported Monday that a Cabinet for Health and Family Services spokesman said the state contract with Daniel Dumas had been terminated. He didn't provide more details, and Dumas didn't respond to the newspaper's request for comment.
A legislative committee in June approved the former Southern Baptist Theological Seminary professor's contract to review Kentucky's troubled child welfare system. His selection drew criticism from some, including Democrats who said he lacked professional social service experience. Reporting directly to the Republican governor, Dumas drew a salary of around $250,000 a year under the two-year contract, which would have been renewable for two more years.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black has enacted a hiring freeze as the city deals with some major budget problems.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black has enacted a hiring freeze as the city deals with some major budget problems.Full Story >
A budget proposal from Kentucky's Republican governor would slash transportation spending for school districts across the state.Full Story >
A budget proposal from Kentucky's Republican governor would slash transportation spending for school districts across the state.Full Story >
The push to lift Indiana's decades-old ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales has cleared another legislative hurdle.Full Story >
An Indiana Senate committee overwhelmingly voted down legislation that would have allowed grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations to sell cold beer.Full Story >
Norwood police responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.Full Story >
Norwood police responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.Full Story >
A central Indiana health network says it has paid ransom worth about $55,000 to hackers to regain access to hospital computer systems.Full Story >
A central Indiana health network says it has paid a roughly $55,000 ransom to hackers to regain access to hospital computer systems.Full Story >