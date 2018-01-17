Rape charges dismissed against ex-university board chair

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A judge has dismissed the rape, sodomy and witness bribery charges against a former University of Kentucky board chair.
The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports that special Circuit Judge Kelly Mark Easton dismissed the charges against 78-year-old Billy Joe Miles on Tuesday, but the manner of the dismissal has yet to be resolved.
A home health worker had accused Miles of sexually assaulting her, leading to a 2016 indictment. Assistant Attorneys General Jon Heck and Barbara Maines Whaley filed an affidavit earlier this month, saying the woman's attorneys told prosecutors she didn't wish to proceed with the case because of her "fragile psychological condition."
Defense attorney Scott Cox argued that the case should be dismissed with prejudice, which prevents prosecutors from bringing the charges back to court in the future.
