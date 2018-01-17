Dearborn County school bus involved in accident - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Dearborn County school bus involved in accident

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (FOX19) -

A Dearborn County school bus carrying students was involved in an accident Wednesday morning, said Dearborn County Dispatch.

Officials said none of the nine children on board were injured. The bus belongs to the South Dearborn school system.

The bus was hit in front by another vehicle around 9:12 a.m. on Sagamaw Road in Dillsboro.

No other information is known about the accident at this time.

