UC names new police chief

Former UC Police Chief Anthony Carter with Maris Herold when they were both hired by UC in June 2016.

University of Cincinnati officials announced Wednesday Assistant Police Chief Maris Herold is the new police chief.

She is the first woman to serve as the university's police chief.

Herold is nationally recognized for her expertise in problem solving and police-community relations.

She was hired as the assistant chief in June 2016. Up until that time, she worked for Cincinnati Police Department since 1993. Herold held the rank of captain when she quit to go to UC.

UC officials announced late last year they accepted the former police chief's resignation amid allegations he improperly injected himself into an investigation of threats between married faculty members. They said Anthony Carter would move into a new role within UC's Institute of Crime Science.

His lawyer denied the allegations, saying it simply wasn't true.

Carter and Herold were hired at the same time as part of a new leadership team put into place after a national search.

The search came about a year after a UC police officer fatally shot Samuel DuBose during a June 2015 traffic stop off-campus.

The UC police chief and assistant chief at the time quit amid an external review of the department that found a need for major reforms.

