6 face charges involving drugs, stolen electronics

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Six people are facing charges after police say they recovered stolen electronics and a large amount of illegal drugs at a house in La Crosse.

Authorities say an investigation into several burglaries led them to a house that the Emergency Response Team entered last Friday. Several people tried to break out of a window to escape, but a police dog held them back.

Police say they found TVs, computers and other electronics taken in recent burglaries. They also found about fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and other drugs with a street value of about $57,000. WXOW-TV reports authorities also seized about $7,500 in cash along with a loaded handgun.

Three people from La Crosse and three others from Ohio and Illinois were arrested.

Information from: WXOW-TV, http://www.wxow.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.