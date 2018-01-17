Snow storm whips the Carolinas, Virginia and the Northeast: Hide the bread and milk

ATLANTA (RNN) – Say goodbye, Deep South, and hello, East Coast.

The storm system that scattered snow and ice from the Texas Gulf Coast to north Georgia is now whipping the East Coast.

Some 55 million people across 25 states were under some sort of winter weather advisory, watch or warning on Wednesday.

Folks flooded grocery store aisles as the winter weather advanced.

The hashtag #breadandmilk trended on Twitter.

Don’t bother going to the store for #breadandmilk - I’ve already been there and got it all #snowday2018 pic.twitter.com/d1N7ac8Xrs — Woody Cain (@WYcain) January 17, 2018

Did everyone in #SC get yalls #breadandmilk? GOD SPEED DURING THE BLIZZARD WE ARE EXPECTING ???? — Brandy Hemion (@brandyhemion) January 17, 2018

Is there a reason everyone reaches for french toast fixings when there's bad weather?#breadandmilk — 3rd rock from the Roberson (@SDotRoberson) January 17, 2018

I want a show of hands. Who panics and buys #BreadandMilk? And be honest. Full disclosure, I do not do this. pic.twitter.com/xIQss5jHk7 — City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) January 16, 2018

One North Carolina store played into the stereotype of crazed shoppers buying all the provisions they could get their hands on ahead of up to half a foot of snow.

We’ll be open from 12-3pm today so you can trudge through the snow and get the eggs, milk, beer and wine you so desperately need today! #dtraleighindependentshops #shopsmalldtraleigh pic.twitter.com/Sr9xqWha6v — Raleigh Provisions (@RalProvisions) January 17, 2018

A successful grocery run was cause for celebration.

Gods are favoring me today. It’s a snow day and I’ve got beer & frozen pizza. #SnowDayChat pic.twitter.com/yrrF5pWUvK — CaseyAtTheBar ?? (@CaseyKimberly) January 17, 2018

South Carolina hung up the closed sign.

Up to 2 inches of snow coated metro Atlanta, bringing the city largely to a standstill as schools closed and the Georgia Department of Transportation urged people to stay home. The storm delayed hundreds of flights at Atlanta's airport, the world's busiest.

Gov. Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency for 83 counties.

Following updates from @NWS, and acting upon recommendations from the state’s Emergency Operations Command, last night I issued a state of emergency due to winter weather for 83 counties. State government is closed today for non-essential personnel in impacted areas. pic.twitter.com/W9aYyETOyu — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 17, 2018

For some Atlanta residents, it was a time for reflection.

For others, it was party time.

In Alabama, it’s a snow day too. Several inches fell in many parts of the state.

The pets love it.

The people, not so much.

Woke up to 3 inches of #snow on the ground!! ? I hate the freezing cold, but the snow is pretty to look at. ☺ Hope y'all got your milk ?? and bread ??! Stay warm!! ??#firstsnowoftheseason #snowday #winterstorm #Alabamasnow #Alabama pic.twitter.com/tpYr4AAINh — Amy May ?? (@iAmyMay) January 17, 2018

The snow was a brand-new experience for these little ones in Mississippi.

the Mississippi snow snuck straight up on one of my baby sisters ???? pic.twitter.com/po3gBA1s4o — happy new rose ?? (@_maddi__rose) January 17, 2018

Even Louisiana wasn’t immune from this storm. Snow and ice shut down I-10 in Baton Rogue.

Can't emphasize how treacherous travel is right now. Obviously, you can see the ice on (closed) I-10 here. But I took Perkins from SE BR to Acadian and then weaved my way to work in downtown. Some roads are completely iced over, very slippery. pic.twitter.com/dFRmTDKUNv — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) January 17, 2018

In Virginia, there were signs of jealousy.

Okay Hampton Virginia where is the snow??? It’s a winter wonderland in ATL & Houston is an ice sickle. Why are places FURTHER SOUTH getting more snow and ice than we are????..... I need answers pic.twitter.com/SWQbFPVOnB — leslie (@ldelasbour20) January 17, 2018

And there was some mocking.

Less than an inch of snow in Virginia and class was cancelled. No wonder the North won the Civil War. — Patrick (@Pat_Mont_9) January 17, 2018

Virginia when there's an inch of snow pic.twitter.com/nAPmIWxEFB — Estarossa The Love (@lovingthecrewe) January 17, 2018

The Northeast approaches snow a bit differently than the South. They’re used to storms every year that may dump a foot or two of snow.

Places like New York and Boston are supposed to get a few inches this time around.

I wish New York was one of those states that shuts down for 1 inch of snow — Ian Harris (@EL_STACKS) January 17, 2018

These three inches of snow ain’t even a tickle. ?? #Boston — jujubee (@jujuboston) January 17, 2018

While it’s not a big deal for folks in the North, it’s all about perspective. Many parts of the South on Wednesday morning were colder than Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

