Threat of e-school closure adds to adversity for students

By KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Many of the roughly 12,000 Ohio students in the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow went to the huge online charter school because of adversity such as illnesses, disabilities or bullying that made the traditional school environment challenging.
Students, parents and teachers say they're in another tough spot now with the looming possibility that one of the nation's largest e-schools could lose its required sponsor and abruptly close after this week.
They're considering backup plans halfway through the school year.
Public school districts would have to accept any returning local ECOT students, but some families say they intentionally left those schools for various reasons and won't go back. Some parents are looking into Ohio's other virtual schools or considering homeschooling.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
