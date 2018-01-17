FC Cincinnati to play Sacramento in preseason -- will we know by then?

FC Cincinnati's final preseason game is at Nippert Stadium on March 10 against Sacramento Republic FC. Will either squad know whether they've won the final 2020 Major League Soccer expansion bid by then?

FC Cincinnati released its preseason schedule Wednesday, a docket that includes Sacramento and Nashville:

Nashville, Cincinnati, Sacramento, and Detroit were named finalists for the two 2020 expansion slots this past year.

Chatter from national soccer analysts at the time suggested that Nashville, Cincinnati, and Sacramento were the frontrunners, and in December, Nashville landed the first of the two bids.

Reports in late 2017 suggested fans would have to wait until after the new year to find out who'd landed the second bid. At this point, we can only hope the announcement comes before that March 10 preseason game (or at some point during the 2018 calendar year).

FC Cincinnati recently announced it will host Louisville City in their home opener for the 2018 USL season. The game will be played April 7 at Nippert. FCC holds a 3-2-2 series advantage against their river city rival.

