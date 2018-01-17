Apple banks on tax break to build 2nd campus, hire 20,000

Pokemon Go is the latest game to take the science and technology world by storm. Click for news on cybercrime, space, social media, computers and technological advances that change our lives daily.Full Story >
Pokemon Go is the latest game to take the science and technology world by storm. Click for news on cybercrime, space, social media, computers and technological advances that change our lives daily.Full Story >
Cincinnati didn't make the cut for Amazon's second North American headquarters.Full Story >
Cincinnati didn't make the cut for Amazon's second North American headquarters.Full Story >
A mailman doing his regular route helped to save the day when he noticed a fire in a home while delivering mail in Norwood on the 5100 block of Rolston Ave.Full Story >
A mailman doing his regular route helped to save the day when he noticed a fire in a home while delivering mail in Norwood on the 5100 block of Rolston Ave.Full Story >
The $10 million Newport Skywheel project could be facing another delay.Full Story >
The $10 million Newport Skywheel project could be facing another delay.Full Story >
We're in the deep freeze again to start Thursday ahead of a warming trend that should keep the arctic air away for a while.Full Story >
We're in the deep freeze again to start Thursday ahead of a warming trend that should keep the arctic air away for a while.Full Story >
A multi-vehicle crash is causing heavy delays on eastbound Interstate 74 in western Hamilton County Thursday morning.Full Story >
A multi-vehicle crash is causing heavy delays on eastbound Interstate 74 in western Hamilton County Thursday morning.Full Story >
Apple is planning to build another corporate campus and hire 20,000 more workers during the next five years as part of a $350 billion commitment to the U.S. economy.Full Story >
Apple is planning to build another corporate campus and hire 20,000 more workers during the next five years as part of a $350 billion commitment to the U.S. economy.Full Story >
While tech companies have not acknowledged openly that their gadgets may be addictive, some Silicon Valley insiders have begun to speak about how these technologies are designed to be addictive and to keep users' attention as long as possible.Full Story >
While tech companies have not acknowledged openly that their gadgets may be addictive, some Silicon Valley insiders have begun to speak about how these technologies are designed to be addictive and to keep users' attention as long as possible.Full Story >
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.Full Story >
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.Full Story >
Computers have made our lives easier, but they’ve also created many new ways for thieves to steal information, money and identities.Full Story >
Companies, people, governments, and non-profits are evaluating their cyber security after ransomware held information hostage across the globe.Full Story >
Pokemon Go is the latest game to take the science and technology world by storm. Click for news on cybercrime, space, social media, computers and technological advances that change our lives daily.Full Story >
Pokemon Go is the latest game to take the science and technology world by storm. Click for news on cybercrime, space, social media, computers and technological advances that change our lives daily.Full Story >
From SpaceX stepping into the void the closed NASA Space Shuttle program to news about the planets - including a possible new large one, click here for all the news regarding space, the universe and beyond.Full Story >
From SpaceX stepping into the void the closed NASA Space Shuttle program to news about the planets - including a possible new large one, click here for all the news regarding space, the universe and beyond.Full Story >
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram - what does this mean for communication and American's privacy?Full Story >
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram - what does this mean for communication and American's privacy?Full Story >