Actress Betty White turns 96 years old

(CNN) - This "Golden Girl" gets another candle on her birthday cake - Betty White turned 96 years old Wednesday!

The six-time Emmy winner told Parade magazine that the secret to a long life is to "accentuate the positive, not the negative."

As for her diet, she says her favorite items include vodka and hot dogs, "probably in that order."

White's career has lasted more than seven decades with appearances on both the small and big screen.

There's still one major item on White's bucket list: meeting Robert Redford. White says she tries to meet the actor every year but has yet to do so.

