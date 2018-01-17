Lane reopens after crash at U.S. 50 eastbound/I-71 northbound

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.Full Story >
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.Full Story >
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.Full Story >
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.Full Story >
The development brought to the forefront questions about White House efforts to control what the former adviser tells Congress about his time in Trump's inner circle - and whether Republicans on Capitol Hill would force the issue.Full Story >
The development brought to the forefront questions about White House efforts to control what the former adviser tells Congress about his time in Trump's inner circle - and whether Republicans on Capitol Hill would force the issue.Full Story >
Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.Full Story >
Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.Full Story >
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.Full Story >
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.Full Story >