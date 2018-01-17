Man faces murder charge after wife found dead behind dumpster

A man accused of causing the death of his wife was booked Wednesday in Hamilton County, Sharonville police said.

Officers found Lea Ann Smothers dead behind a dumpster Jan. 1 on Lebanon Road. Brian Smothers, 39, was then taken into custody, wanted for questioning in the death of his 38-year-old wife.

Smothers was booked Wednesday. He was extradited from Grant County, Ky., where he was being held on one count of abuse of a corpse. Police say he's currently being held on a murder and abuse of a corpse charges at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

