Cincinnati Public Schools streamlines registration process as ECOT closure looms

Cincinnati Public Schools announced it has created a streamlined registration process for students wishing to enroll at CPS in the event of the closure of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

Reports indicate that the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow may cease operations as soon as Jan. 18.

ECOT students who reside within the Cincinnati Public School District have the right to enroll in their CPS neighborhood school or, if they choose, CPS’s Cincinnati Digital Academy, our online school option.

In order to make a possible transition easy for ECOT parents, CPS has created a Registration Gateway for online enrollment form submission. CPS has also established a dedicated hotline to answer parents questions; parents can contact our Customer Help Center at 513-363-0570.

For more information about the CPS enrollment process, please visit www.cps-k12.org or contact our Customer Help Center at 513-363-0570.

