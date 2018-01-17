Authorities: Ohio teen fatally shot by deputy in courtroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has died after being shot by a deputy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Joseph Haynes was hit once in the abdomen during the Wednesday afternoon hearing in a domestic relations courtroom in Columbus.
Sheriff's Office Investigations Chief Rick Minerd said a fight broke out between a deputy in the courtroom, Haynes and members of his family as the hearing concluded.
Minerd says the deputy fired a shot during that fight and the boy was hit. He died about 30 minutes later at a nearby downtown hospital.
Minerd didn't identify the deputy, saying the investigation is ongoing. He says the deputy was also injured, but wasn't shot.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
