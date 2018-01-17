3 dogs rescued from Norwood house fire - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

3 dogs rescued from Norwood house fire

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
WXIX WXIX
NORWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

Norwood police responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Rolston, near Ross and Carthage avenues. Officials said an alert mailman on his route heard a smoke alarm inside the home and called authorities.

Firefighters say they were able to save three dogs that were inside the house -- no people were home at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly