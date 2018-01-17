K9s nab would-be burglars during training

Two burglary suspects were arrested in Middletown after a group of city employees noticed two suspects entering a window to get into a downtown building where K9 training was taking place nearby.

Middletown Police posted on Facebook, that the suspects, one adult and one teen, were illegally inside the building near where the K9 team and eight other agencies were training.

"Our own K9's Bear, Chase and Koda, along with their furry friends from the other agencies, got together and entered the building. The suspects saw the dogs and immediately surrendered, probably knowing that it was lunch time and they were on the menu," the post reads.

The suspects have been charged and were taken to the city jail.

