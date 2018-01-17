City of Cincinnati enacts hiring freeze; $25 million deficit projected

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black has enacted a hiring freeze as the city deals with some major budget problems.

Black sent out a memo to all department heads Wednesday saying they'll be in a better position to manage a projected $25 million deficit in 2019 if all hires, transfers, and promotions are frozen.

He's also asking each department work on a 2 percent savings goal for 2018.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.