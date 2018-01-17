Hamilton Police working to ID suspect who robbed store at gunpoint

The Hamilton Police Department is looking for information on a man who robbed the Discount Tobacco on Main Street Monday.

Police said the man got away with a small amount of cash after pointing a gun at the cashier.

FOX19 NOW spoke with the cashier who agreed to share what happened anonymously in an effort to help apprehend the man responsible for the theft.

“[I was] sitting at the desk and I heard the, we have a beeper on the door and it beeped, walk out and the guy has a gun pointed at me,” the cashier recalled. “I walk over [to the register], give him the money and he walks out. Simple as that, it was real quick in and out.”

Surveillance video shows the man was in and out of the front door in just 30 seconds and the cashier said his footsteps in the snow wrapped around the building.

“He was like, when I started shaking real bad, he told me he wasn’t here to harm me… he just wanted the money it was nothing personal.”

The cashier said the thief was a white man and stood between 5’10 and 6’0 tall with a distinct voice.

“Sounded like a smoker for sure, so [his voice] was a little bit raspy I guess but I don’t know if that was on purpose.”

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department by phone or through Facebook. Tips may also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.