Hip, Hippo, Hooray: Fiona books available at Kroger for birthday

A book is being sold at Kroger to celebrate Fiona's birthday season.

The book, called "Hip, Hippo, Hooray for Fiona," will be available at stores in Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Dayton.

The book is the preemie hippo’s keepsake baby album, with the story of her very first days and 65 Cincinnati Zoo photos.

“Fiona’s chances for survival were as tiny as she was,” says Cincinnati writer Jan Sherbin, who authored the book. “Millions of people around the world became emotionally invested in the little hippo’s journey and pulled for her. The devotion of Fiona’s caregivers inspired them, and the close animal-human bond enchanted them.”

A portion of proceeds goes to the Zoo.

Cincinnati-area stores offering the book include

Anderson Towne Center (author book signing Friday, Jan. 19, 4-6 p.m.)

Blue Ash

Florence

Oakley

Harper's Point

Liberty Twp.

Amelia

Wilmington

Hebron

Newport Pavilion

Hyde Park

Delhi

Fort Mitchell

Mt. Zion

Walton

Sharonville

Montgomery

Maineville

Tylersville

Beckett Ridge

Deerfield Twp.

Independence

Cherry Grove

